Police: Man injured after being hit by SUV in parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A man was injured after he was hit by an SUV while walking through a parking lot June 14 on the city’s North Side, a news release said.

San Antonio police are looking for the driver of a white Ford Explorer that hit the victim at a Sprouts parking lot in the 8100 block of Callaghan Road.

Police said the driver pulled up right next to the victim and drove toward the victim, knocking him over and injuring him, according to a news release.

The driver left the area and could face an aggravated assault charge, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to a $5,000 cash for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or submitted at the Crime Stoppers website.

