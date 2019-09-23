Police: Man injures clerk, steals cash from South Side Subway

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for the robbery of a Subway restaurant on the city's South Side.

The robbery occurred Sept. 14 at the Subway in the 1100 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) only showed himself after the front doors to the restaurant were locked. The man then stole cash from the register before injuring the sales clerk, police said.

Authorities say the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

