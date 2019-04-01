Man possibly urinating near highway fatally struck by driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was hit and killed while possibly urinating near a highway late Sunday night, police said.

San Antonio police said a woman was driving in the eastbound lanes of the Southwest Loop 410 access road near Highway 16 on the city's South Side when she hit a man, killing him.

Police said the woman told officers the man may have been relieving himself on the shoulder of the access road when he stepped back into her line of travel.

The woman immediately pulled over and called 911.

Police said the incident appears to be an "unfortunate accident."

