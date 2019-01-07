Police: Man pulls gun during fight at North Star Mall; people asked to avoid area

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who they said pulled out a gun during a fight at North Star Mall on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, a fight broke out inside the mall and a man in his 20s pulled out a gun but did not open fire.

Police said that the man, described as wearing a black V-neck shirt and white pants, ran from the scene after pulling out the gun.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area as officers search for the man and investigate the incident.

