Police: Man seen masturbating in PetSmart parking lot told officer he's 'going through rough times'

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing a charge of indecent exposure after an off-duty San Antonio police officer caught him masturbating in a vehicle while in the PetSmart parking lot, an arrest affidavit states.

Court documents state Aaron Bryce Streton, 26, was in a vehicle parked outside the PetSmart at the Forum Shopping Center on March 28 when an off-duty officer observed him pleasuring himself.

The officer told Selma police that she parked close to the entrance of the pet supplies store and when she completed her purchase, she noticed Streton, the warrant states. According to court documents, she told police she felt that Streton was doing this in a public place "specifically so someone would see," and that while she thought about leaving, she was concerned someone would see Streton, so she placed her badge against Streton's window to identify herself as an officer.

The officer told Selma police that Streton told her he was sorry and that he was "going through rough times" before taking off, according to the warrant.

The officer took a photo of Streton's vehicle and told the Selma officer that she would be able to identify Streton through a lineup.

The warrant notes that the incident occurred "in the middle of the day where adults and children could witness."

He was arrested Friday night.

