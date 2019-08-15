SAPD involved in standoff with shooting suspect at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has barricaded himself inside a West Side home after police say he shot a 37-year-old woman in the head early Thursday morning.

The standoff began around 3:15 a.m. at the home in the 400 block of Randall Avenue, not far from SW 30th Street and South General McMullen Drive.

Police said they have been attempting to communicate with the man after they safely evacuated two teens from inside the home.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police have not identified or given an age of the suspect.

The woman shot was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Her name has not been released.

This is a developing story.

