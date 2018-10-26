Police: Man shot chases shooter in vehicle, both crash through fence into backyard

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police officers responding to a call about a car crash behind a West Side home found one of the drivers nearby, suffering from gunshot wounds.

When the officers arrived at the home at the corner of Jewett and S. San Joaquin streets, they found two cars had plowed through the backyard fence, causing damage.

No one however was inside either vehicle.

Officers said they eventually noticed a blood trail, leading to a home a few doors down, and that’s where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of non life-threatening wounds in his arm and leg.

The shooters meanwhile, ran away.

Police say the victim was chasing the suspect’s vehicle when they both crashed into the backyard.

They say he told them, initially, that the shooting happened at another location, about a mile away.

But police say they found no evidence on the other street.

They say they did find shell casings at the scene of the crash.

