Police: Man shot during altercation behind West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot during an altercation with a stranger behind a restaurant overnight.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 500 block of North Zarzamora, which is located not far from West Martin Street on the city's West Side.

According to police, three men and two women were drinking behind a restaurant when the group got into an argument with a person passing by. That's when, police said, the passerby pulled out a gun and shot one of the men.

The 54-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center by emergency crews.

The suspect fled the scene on foot following the shooting, police said. A description was not released.

