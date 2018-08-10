Police: Man shot outside home during argument; gunman arrested

NEW BRAUNFELS - The New Braunfels Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man who police said shot another man in the abdomen outside a home.

NBPD officials said the man, identified as Michael Medina, is now being charged with a first-degree felony.

The Police Department said officers and paramedics with the New Braunfels Fire Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Caddell Lane around 11:20 p.m. for a shooting.

First responders found the victim lying on the ground outside a home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was rushed to the San Antonio Military Medical Center by emergency medical services with serious injuries.

Police said they also found Medina at the scene, where they initially questioned him. They later determined him to be the gunman who shot the victim.

According to NBPD, the investigation revealed that Medina and the victim were arguing with each other when Medina pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

Police said Medina was transported to the Comal County Jail and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

NBPD said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and additional charges may be pending against Medina.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.