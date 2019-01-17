Police: Man shoves employee during theft at West Side Family Dollar store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the man responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's West Side.

The robbery occurred Dec. 17 at a Family Dollar store located in the 7400 block of West Military Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Highway 90.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store and took items from the location just before running out. That's when, police say, an employee ran after the man, who then turned around and shoved her with the items he had, hurting her.

The man ran away on foot, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.