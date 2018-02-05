Man sitting in car at gas station grazed by bullet in drive-by

SAN ANTONIO - A man was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting as he sat in his car at Northeast Side gas station, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Chevron gas station located on Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road.

According to police, two people were sitting in their car when someone drove by and fired a single shot, hitting one of the men.

The bullet went through the window and grazed the driver's head, police said.

The passenger drove the victim and dropped him off at Northeast Baptist Hospital before returning to the scene.

The wounded man was transported to University Hospital for his injury.

