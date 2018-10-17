Police: Man stabbed by girlfriend's son during domestic dispute

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation with his girlfriend late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of South San Felipe Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street on the city's West Side.

According to police, the man in his 30s was stabbed during the domestic dispute. The man was arguing with his girlfriend when her son eventually arrived and stabbed him in the back.

Police said the woman and her son fled the scene in a 2010 Honda CRV following the stabbing. At this time, the reason for why the altercation started is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing.

