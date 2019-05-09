Police: Man stabbed multiple times in altercation at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A 40-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds following an altercation at a home on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Clara Lane, not far from Vance Jackson Road and West Avenue.

According to police, a fight broke out with an unknown assailant and the man was stabbed several times.

Police said the unidentified man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The culprit fled the scene on foot following the attack, police said. Officers have yet to locate them.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Both San Antonio police and EMS originally answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

