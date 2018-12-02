Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who they said stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at her South Side home Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man went to the home in the 100 block of East Amber Street where his ex and her new boyfriend were living and a dispute ensued. Police said the man wielded a knife and stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the abdomen. The woman's new boyfriend also suffered a stab wound to the arm and cuts to his hands.

The couple was taken to Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect drove off in a late-model White Volkswagen Jetta, according to police.

Authorities said they know who they're looking for, but the investigation is ongoing.

The man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

