Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in high-speed motorcycle crash on I-35

NEW BRAUNFELS - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle accident, according to officials. He had been traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The crash caused the New Braunfels Police Department to close down all northbound lanes on Interstate 35 at Engel Road for several hours.

NBPD officials said the accident occurred Wednesday around 7:05 a.m. in the 4500 block of I-35 North in New Braunfels. The man crashed his 1986 Honda motorcycle in the fast lane of traffic.

A major accident involving a motorcycle has forced a complete closure of Northbound I-35 at Engel Road. Expect major delays or find a different route. pic.twitter.com/ljtL6Mos5L — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) May 23, 2018

Officials said after the man -- who is from Sealy, Texas -- lost control of his motorcycle, he laid down his bike and skidded several hundred feet before stopping.

The man was not wearing a helmet, NBPD officials said.

The man was rushed by emergency medical services to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

UPDATE: All lanes of Northbound I-35 have been reopened. Thank you for you patience as we investigated this accident. More details about the crash will be released later today. — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) May 23, 2018

NBPD officials said no other injuries were reported. At 9:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

