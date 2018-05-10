Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot walking along access road

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a man was shot in the hand while walking along a West Side access road and was taken to an area hospital early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the call for a shooting just before 7 a.m. on the westbound access road of Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

Authorities said it was unclear where the shooting happened since the victim was not being cooperative. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

An ambulance transported the victim along with another man to a nearby area hospital.

