Police: Man trying to be good Samaritan becomes carjacking victim

SAN ANTONIO - A driver told San Antonio police he stopped to offer someone a helping hand but they took advantage of him instead, stealing his car at gunpoint.

The carjacking happened around 4:40 a.m. Thursday on the northbound access road of Interstate 35, just south of Division Avenue.

The man told officers he was driving along the northbound access road when some people jumped out in front of him, pretending to need help.

He said four men, all in their 20s, then all pointed guns at him and drove off in his purple 1999 Oldsmobile.

The victim told police he thought he saw the car heading into a neighborhood on the opposite side of I-35, so he ran across the highway to get to them.

Officers found him on Crystal Street, a few blocks south of Division.

He was not injured.

Police searched the area for the robbers but did not find them.

