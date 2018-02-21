Man who promised to clean elderly victim's floors stole money instead, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man who wanted clean floors in his home instead saw his money disappear, according to San Antonio police.

Police arrested Cody Bass, 28, who they say stole from the man. He is charged with theft involving the elderly.

An arrest affidavit said the victim is a 78-year-old man who told police he hired Bass in October to clean the marble floors in his home.

The man said Bass quoted him a price of $2,400 for the job, then asked for half of that amount up front, the affidavit said.

Bass cashed the check the following day, but never returned to the victim's home to do any work, the affidavit said.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest in January and took him into custody on Tuesday.

