Police: Meeting via social media ends with teenager being shot

SAN ANTONIO - A meet up created via social media ended with a teenager being shot overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Chamita Street, which is located not far from Loop 410 on the city's far Southwest Side.

According to police, the 17-year-old had gone to meet with a woman he met on Instagram and when he arrived two suspects opened fire, hitting him in the arm and back.

The victim fled the scene and called for help just before being taken to University Hospital.

At this time, police have not released a description of the shooters. The investigation is on-going.

