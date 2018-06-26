Police: Mother, child struck crossing street, cause chain reaction wreck

SAN ANTONIO - A mother attempting to cross a street with her children late Monday night was struck by a vehicle and caused a chain reaction of accidents, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Babcock Road and Huebner Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the mother and her children were trying to cross Babcock Road and in doing so ultimately caused a chain reaction of vehicles attempting to swerve and dodge the family.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver walks away from crash uninjured, faces charges

RELATED: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with sedan

The woman and one of her children however were hit by one of the vehicles but they did not sustain serious injury, police said.

Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle also collided as a result of the chain reaction.

The mother and her children were all taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

Police said the family was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.