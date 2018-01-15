Police: Mother kills 2 kids before jumping off overpass to her death

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for answers after a woman killed her two kids before jumping off an overpass to her death.

WBTV in North Carolina reported officers arrived at the woman's Charlotte home just before 6 p.m. Saturday and found the woman's two kids, ages 3 and 7, with life threatening injuries.

Approximately an hour later, police said they found the kids' mother near a bridge where she jumped.

"We're very saddened for the family and for the friends, and we're also concerned for the officers who had to interact and deal with that tonight," Major Mike Smathers of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Neighbors and police officers said there was no history of behavior that would lead them to believe the kids were in danger, or that their mother was suicidal.

Officers didn't go into detail as to what kind of injuries the kids suffered, but said they both died at a hospital.

WBTV reported police had never been called out to the home before.

