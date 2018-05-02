Police: Multiple drivers failed to stop and render aid after hitting pedestrian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on March 5 around 8 p.m. in the 6100 block of FM 78.

According to police the victim, 46-year-old Robert Taylor, was attempting to cross FM 78 near Lakeview Drive. Taylor was struck by a white pickup truck towing a trailer that did not stay at the scene.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The victim was then hit by two additional sedans after the initial impact, police said. The two sedans also fled after the accident. Taylor died at the scene.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.