Police nab one of two suspects wanted in December shooting

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation that's been months in the making is now one step closer to closing. San Antonio police said they have nabbed one of two suspects wanted in a shooting that happened in December.

On Dec. 15, 2018, a man was shot in the 2200 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

The victim told police he had just gotten home and was sitting in his car when someone in a gold Chevrolet Impala fired multiple shots at him.

Throughout the last few months, arrests in unrelated cases led police to Jovan January, 17.

Witnesses told police that January had came up with a plan to rob the victim.

January is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.