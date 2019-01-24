Police need help identifying suspects who stole victim's truck during Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers seek the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a vehicle theft.

The incident occurred Dec. 28 while the victim was working at the Alamo Bowl.

According to police, the suspects stole the pickup truck from the E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard Federal Building parking lot along with the victim's wallet.

Police said the suspects were captured a few hours later on video surveillance using some of the victim's credit cards at a fireworks stand located off Highway 181.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

