Police need help solving homicide after body sat in apartment closet for months

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of a man who was found dead in an apartment closet last month.

Officers were called March 21 to an apartment on the 11th floor of the Fair Avenue Apartments in the 1200 block of Fair Avenue to find Thomas Lyons, 43, deceased.

Police said Lyons had been in the closet for months and that an odor coming from the apartment caused apartment managers to ultimately check the unit.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus at the time said Lyons died under “very suspicious circumstances”. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

SAPD is now asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

