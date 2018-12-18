Police officer accused of hitting woman with patrol car, leaving scene

HOUSTON - Omario Gatheright, an off-duty Aldine Independent School District police officer, is accused of hitting a woman with his patrol car Sunday night and then leaving the scene.

Alice Limone, 50, is a homeless woman and tells KPRC she’s the one who was struck by Gatheright’s vehicle.

Video shows a patrol car hitting a person crossing the street, and there were also witnesses who saw the accident while at a gas station across the street.

Gatheright allegedly told Limone, “I’ll be back for you,” before taking off, only to return an hour later in a different vehicle and accompanied by his girlfriend, according to KPRC.

Authorities said the girlfriend tried to say she was driving but the story fell apart when the pair was presented with video and witness statements, causing Gatheright to confess to driving the AISD patrol car.

Gatheright is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

