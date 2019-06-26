Police officer alerts man, nephew to house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A detached garage fire Wednesday afternoon on the city's Northeast Side could've been a lot worse had it not been for an observant police officer.

Michael Garcia, a San Antonio Fire Department battalion chief, said the officer was in charge of traffic control at a construction site across the street from the home, near Guinevere and Ray Bon Drive, when he noticed smoke coming from the garage.

The officer ran to the home to alert the man and his nephew, and got them out safely.

The garage and a pickup truck were badly damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.