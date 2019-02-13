Chase through 3 counties reaches speeds of up to 100 miles per hour

SAN ANTONIO - A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a carjacking and high speed chase that passed through three counties.

San Antonio police took the man into custody late Tuesday night after the chase ended with a crash near Interstate 35 and Schertz Parkway.

The woman suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital. However, police said she will face charges too.

The chase began after 11:30 p.m. when officers who were driving through a Northeast Side neighborhood spotted a pickup on Encanta Street that had been taken during an earlier carjacking.

Police say the driver in that truck sped away and headed onto Interstate 35, passing through parts of Bexar, Guadalupe and Comal counties.

They said at some points, the vehicles involved were hitting speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

The truck finally stopped after it went off the highway and rolled over into a tree.

Police say both people who they arrested face charges related to the chase and carjacking.

