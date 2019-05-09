Police: Pair used same clothes, weapons in string of aggravated robberies

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested two men they say were responsible for a string of aggravated robberies against several local businesses.

Darnelle Odom, 23, and Justin Monroe, 22, were taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police had already been searching for the people responsible for several robberies when the pair allegedly robbed another unnamed convenience store.

The affidavit said on March 2, Odom and Monroe allegedly rushed into the store brandishing weapons aimed at the store clerk. The men in that instance reached into the register and took out cash before stealing large numbers of cigarettes and cigars from the store shelves, police said.

The affidavit said the men wore the same clothing, with very distinct logos, and used the same weapons that were similar to ones used in several robberies. Police said the men carried the same backpacks and fled the scene in a hatchback vehicle, also similar to the one used in other robberies.

Officers found the men after receiving a call about two suspicious people hiding in a grassy area next to a convenience store near South Zarzamora and Vickers Avenue.

The affidavit said the officers took the men into custody and found them to be wearing the same clothes and in possession of backpacks and weapons used in the robberies. Additional clothes, also recognizable, were found in plain sight inside the car, police said.

Odom and Monroe are both charged with aggravated robbery.

