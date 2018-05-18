Police to view surveillance video of burglars who cut hole in business' wall

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police hope surveillance video might yield some clues about the people who broke into two East Side businesses overnight, and tried to get into a third one.

The burglars hit at some point before 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers were alerted to the break-in by a ringing alarm inside City Gear, in the 1800 block of South WW White Road.

When they arrived, they discovered that someone had removed a glass window pane from the business next door, Medico M. D.

They believe those people entered the medical and dental office, broke into three safes, then cut a hole through the drywall into the shoe and clothing store next door.

Officers said they found evidence that the burglars had tried to enter a third business. But there is a concrete wall separating it from the others, so they were unsuccessful.

Workers say for their efforts, the crooks got away with very little.

They stole only "a few shoes" from City Gear, according to officers at the scene.

A worker at Medico said the safes that were burglarized had no cash in them.

However, she said someone did steal cash from the safe during a break-in Tuesday.

Both Medico and City Gear were also targeted by burglars at that time.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

