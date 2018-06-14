Police praise bravery of two sex assault victims

SAN ANTONIO - Police are praising two young victims of sexual assaults whose quick outcries helped investigators apprehend two men, officials said.

San Antonio police said victims in sexual assault attacks are the keys to the case, and making an early report is always best because investigators have a better chance to get the evidence they need.

In the cases of Maurice Bristow and Daniel Sanders this week, police said that's exactly what happened.

Maurice Bristow, 20, is accused of giving a 17-year-old girl alcohol and marijuana Saturday and sexually assaulting her after she refused his advances, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the girl ran to the street to get help and gave officers a description of Bristow. She also made an outcry to a sexual assault nurse examiner at a hospital.

Bristow was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the assault, police said.

"The 17-year-old victim was very brave, and we certainly commend her for coming forward, because unfortunately as mentioned, in these cases, a lot of times victims feel embarrassed or ashamed," said police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez.

Bristow's arrest came two days after police caught up with Sanders, 51, who is accused of using a box cutter in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, who police said was tied to a chair.

After the girl was able to escape, police said she told a family member, who immediately called police.

"In this case, she was a brave young girl. I couldn't imagine going through that. But she did all the right things. She was able to get away from that location. She told a family member. She made her outcry to a family member," said Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a police spokeswoman.

Sanders was detained that same day and is charged with aggravated sex assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping.

Bristow is charged with sexual assault.

Police said victims of sexual assaults should call the San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

