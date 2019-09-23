Police recover stolen vehicle thanks to tracking of cellphone

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The carjacking occurred just after 4 a.m. on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver told officers he was at a stop sign when several men came up to him and ordered him out of his Mini Cooper.

Police said the man told them his cellphone was still inside the car when it was stolen, so they immediately tried to use it to track down the car.

The victim's father later called police and told them he was getting a signal and that the phone was on Whittlewood, a dead-end street in the area of Loop 1604 and New Guilbeau.

Police said they launched their Eagle helicopter to fly over and get a look from above and then officers moved in on the ground -- finding the car but the robbers were gone.

The Eagle helicopter continued flying over to look for the robbers or their getaway car, but did not find anything.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police said the investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.

