Police release images of two men wanted in Macy's robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are hoping the public will recognize two men wanted in connection with a robbery at the Macy's at North Star Mall.

The men entered the department store Jan. 6, hid some merchandise and left the store without paying for any of it, police said.

Loss prevention officers confronted the men and handcuffed one of them, police said.

Moments later, the other man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the loss prevention officers, police said.

The loss prevention officers released the man in handcuffs, and he and his accomplice ran away, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the men.

Tips can be called in to 210-224-STOP (7867), submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 app, which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

