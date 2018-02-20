Police release photo of man who they say shot 5 people at Texas Roadhouse

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has released a photo of a man they said shot five people, including a 5-year-old boy, outside of a Texas Roadhouse on Sunday.

Police are asking those who recognize the suspect to contact SAPD's homicide unit, or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP

Homicide at 210-207-7635

In the surveillance photo police released Tuesday, the gunman has a striped garment pulled over his head, obstructing any view of his face. Police believe the gunman is Hispanic or African-American.

Police said he opened fire on a dinner party waiting to be seated at a Texas Roadhouse in the 2800 block of Cinema Ridge. Four adults and one child were shot, according to police.

The incident was reported to police as an active-shooter but San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

The police report said that four people — a 39-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 5-year old boy — were all transported by EMS to University Hospital for medical treatment.

The fifth victim was not initially found at the scene but was later discovered at a hospital after he drove himself there to get help.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.