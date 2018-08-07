1 person in critical condition after shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on the city's East Side early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, several people were sitting outside a home shooting dice when a car approached and someone got out and started firing.

Witnesses said the car appeared to have a light on top, like a taxi, but they're not sure.

One man was hit in the abdomen during the shooting. His friends drove him to a children's hospital but he was then transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

