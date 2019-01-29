SAPD: 3-year-old child reported missing at NE Side hotel found safe in care of relative

SAN ANTONIO - It was a scary ordeal for one family after a 3-year-old child was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the InTown Suites, located in the 13200 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from O'Connor Road after receiving word that a child could not be located.

According to police, the girl was ultimately found at a relative's home. The relative had taken her from the hotel amid some sort of domestic issue in which the mother was passed out, police said.

Police were seen early Tuesday knocking on doors and checking every car leaving the property. The police helicopter also flew overhead and assisted in the search.

