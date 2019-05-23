WATCH LIVE: Police respond to reported officer-involved shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have responded to a reported officer-involved shooting on the city's West Side early Thursday morning.

The shooting was called in around 8:15 a.m. at the Oyo Hotel in the 2400 block of Southwest Loop 410, not far from Airlift Avenue and Marbach Road.

At this time, not much is known about the shooting. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as three units answered the call.

