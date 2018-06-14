Man hospitalized after shooting at motel on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a motel on the city’s East Side.

The shooting happened at a motel Wednesday night in the 100 block of North W.W. White Road.

Police said a 24-year-old man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center with two possible gunshot wounds to the torso area. He was responsive on the way to the hospital.

Authorities said a heavyset man was seen leaving the motel in a gray car after the shooting.

Police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses.

