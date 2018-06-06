1 hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side ends in bowling alley parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting ended in a bowling alley parking lot on the Northeast Side.

Police said the actual shooting happened two cars were driving on Loop 410 near North New Braunfels Avenue.

The shooting ended at the Astro SuperBowl in the 3200 block of Harry Wurzbach Road.

A woman who was in a vehicle with two other people was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Police have not released information on the other two people in the vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating. They said they don’t know if there were any witnesses since the shooting didn’t happen at the bowling alley.

KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

