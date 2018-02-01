1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Police Chief William McManus said the victims were found in the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of South Presa Street.

The man who was fatally wounded is in his mid-30s, McManus said.

The other victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital.

Police have no description of the shooter, and the only information they have about the vehicle is that its black with chrome wheels.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

