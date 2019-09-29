Police say there's no active shooter at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO - A loud noise prompted a shooting scare at La Cantera Saturday, but police say there is no active shooter in the area.

Calls came in around 7 p.m. for a shots fired called at the shopping center.

"Officers are out on scene and have not found anything," Sgt. Michelle Ramos said. "(The noise was) possibly fireworks from Fiesta Texas."

The popping noises panicked shoppers in the area. Many people posted reports of an active shooting on social media, called 911 and contacted KSAT inquiring about the incident.

