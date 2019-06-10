SAPD: Man who died from gunshot may have been shot somewhere else, dropped off on NE side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound late Saturday night, authorities said.

According to preliminary information from police, a woman called 911 after a man started banging on her apartment door in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive around 10 p.m.

When the woman opened the door, she saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man later died, according to police.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene and said there weren't any shots fired calls around the time of the incident, leading investigators to believe the man may have been shot somewhere else and dropped off at the apartment in a vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.