COMAL COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for a person wanted for package theft in Garden Ridge.

Comal County Crime Stoppers officials said anyone with information on the person's identity could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

Tips may be made by calling 830-620-8477, or those who would like to make a tip anonymously can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.