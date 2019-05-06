Police search for gunman who fired several rounds in East Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the person who fired several shots in an East Side neighborhood Sunday night, grazing a man on the hand.

San Antonio police Sgt. John Carey said authorities were called to a home in the 500 block of Dorie Street near Martin Luther King Drive and found a 17-year-old boy had suffered a graze wound to the hand.

Carey said the teen "didn't see nothing, doesn't know nothing" and that authorities are still trying to confirm a description on the suspect.

Authorities said they believe the teen was on the front porch when someone in a black hoodie came up on a bicycle and fired between eight and nine rounds.

Those with information about the shooting are urged to call police.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.