Police search for gunman who opened fire at East Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at an East Side convenience store Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities at the scene, two men got into a verbal argument outside the Nolan Express convenience store at North New Braunfels Avenue and Nolan Street After the pair exchanged words, the assailant left the store and returned with a firearm.

Police said the gunman saw the man with whom he had been arguing earlier and opened fire inside the convenience store. No one was injured.

A sergeant at the scene said the assailant ran from the store after opening fire and officers are currently searching for him. Police said the two men know each other.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.