Police search for man behind robbery at North East Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man responsible for robbing a North East Side gas station early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m., a man in a gray hoodie went into the Valero in the 2500 block of Austin Highway and demanded money from the clerk.

Police said the man claimed to have a gun but never actually showed one.

According to police, the man pulled the cash register and grabbed the cash himself.

Police said at some point the man hit the clerk on the head then took off running.

Police are combing through surveillance video to try and identify the suspect.

