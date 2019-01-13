Police search for pair believed to be involved in 7-Eleven shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may pay out up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in a shooting at a 7-Eleven that occurred late last month.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation at the convenience store in the 2500 block of Jackson Keller Road on Dec. 27 when he was shot.

According to a Crime Stoppers posting, police believe the clerk at the 7-Eleven called two suspects to the store to confront the victim. The victim was able to get away to a nearby apartment complex.

Police shared a photo of the two suspects.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. All tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and those seeking to cash in on the reward must make their tip to Crime Stoppers.

