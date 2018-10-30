1 woman dead, 2 people injured in attack on West Side running trail, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing that killed one woman and injured two others at the Border Brook and Leon Creek Greenway North running trail early Tuesday morning.

Police received the call for the stabbing around 5:20 a.m. Authorities say a group of people were on the trail located near Loop 410 and Ingram Park Mall when the attack occurred.

At this time, the name and age of the woman killed has not been released. Police said two other people were hurt by survived the attack.

The San Antonio police helicopter is currently in the air and multiple units are at the scene. Police have not disclosed the description of the attacker.

#BreakingNews stabbing on the trail near Border Brook and Leon Creek Greenway North. Helicopter is in the air and suspect is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/fpyYibhJ3b — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) October 30, 2018

