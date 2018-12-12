Police search for suspect in shooting of man just east of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot just east of downtown overnight.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Commerce, not far from North Hackberry and East Houston Street.

According to police, the suspect had previously walked past the victim before returning to open fire on one of two men lying on the sidewalk.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is not currently known.

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

