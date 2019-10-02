Police search for suspects after attempted home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a group of people attempted to kick in the door of a North Side apartment before firing several gunshots.

The incident occurred around midnight at the Tuscany Apartments in the 1200 block of Patricia Street, not far from West Avenue.

According to police, neighbors reported seeing a group of people with black masks and guns running away from the apartment.

Police said the men tried to storm their way inside, even firing multiple times, but no one was home.

